Paris Hilton is currently living the time of her life. Apart from her successful business, she embraces motherhood and enjoys her time with her loving husband, Carter Reum. As Hilton has been in the news for the shocking revelations about her past life, she is now opening up about her secret to a successful married life and how bubble baths play an important role.

After being friends in their twenties, Paris and Carter reconnected in 2019. It did not take much time for them to spark dating rumours as they were spotted kissing at the Golden Globes afterparty in 2020. The two made their relationship Instagram official in the same year and tied the knot in November 2021. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their baby boy and named him Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paris Hilton and Carter welcomed their baby boy via surrogacy and have been obsessing over the little one ever since. Despite becoming parents, the couple is still a lot in love and has not lost the spark between them.

During the latest episode of the, I Am Paris podcast, the American heiress interacted with her guest and hubby, Carter Reum. The couple opened up about their happy married life and revealed that it involves a lot of cuddles and kisses. Talking about the same, Paris Hilton said, “People don’t realize how much we cuddle and kiss.” She continued, “We’re like, serious cuddling and kissers. It’s our favourite things. We never leave the house. We basically cuddle, kiss and play with baby P.”

Further in the conversation, Paris mentioned the importance of relaxing in the tub with her husband in their marriage. She said, “And bubble baths every night!” to which Carter Reum added, “We’re very habitual bubble bath users.”

What are your views on Paris Hilton and Carter Reum‘s way of keeping the spark alive in their marriage? Let us know in the space below.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Paris Hilton Stormed Out Of An Interview After Being Asked About Kim Kardashian Overshadowing Her & The Steep Decline In Her TV Ratings

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News