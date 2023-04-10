Paris Hilton could be termed as the controversy’s favourite child. The American model, actress, celebrity heiress and socialite has roller-coster life and it makes headlines most of the time. Over a decade ago she made news for showing off her snobbish side when she was quizzed over alleged possession of cocaine by the police. Scroll below to get all the details about it.

Paris is a very popular name and she enjoys her fame and stardom really well. But the media personality never took her public persona too seriously. The diva became a mother recently as she and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their first child through surrogacy. She even shared her life story through her “Paris: The Memoir”.

in 2010, Paris Hilton was enquired by the police about a bag of cocaine that fell out of her handbag while driving in Las Vegas with her then-boyfriend, Cy Waits. The same was reported by Mirror.Co.Uk. She was accused of possessing a controlled substance. Hilton who was reportedly 29 years old back then gave a very snobbish reply to the police when they asked her if she owned the bag or not.

As per the report, Paris Hilton said, the bag in which the police found the controlled substance, was too cheap to be hers. She apparently told the police that the bag in which the cocaine was found was not expensive enough to be hers. Paris further said that she borrowed it from a friend of hers, the report quoted Hilton’s statement, “The purse was not hers. She borrowed it.”

However, later on, Paris Hilton was pledged guilty of possessing the cocaine and was fined $2000 and was ordered to complete 200 hours of community service by a Las Vegas Judge. As per a report by Reauters. The report states she told the court, “I was in possession as well as telling the officer the purse was not mine.” Upon asking what drug she was carrying Paris replied, “Cocaine.”

