Paris Hilton is an American socialite, model, and public personality. She has always been in the news mostly because of controversies, and the life choices she made. In 2011 she even had her own reality show called, The World According To Paris. Back then she was asked about the low ratings of her show and was indicated that she lived in the shadow of her friend turned foe [alleged foe], Kim Kardashian. Keep scrolling to get all the deets.

Kim and her family are known to be the epitome of reality shows with their Keeping Up with the Kardashians show. The Kardashian show started in 2007. Paris and Kim have been through thick and thin and have seen a lot, being together. Not only that Kim attributes her fame to Paris.

Going way back in 2011 Paris Hilton was in an interview with ABC News’ Dan Harris. Harris in reference to the low ratings of her then show The World According To Paris kept asking her if she was worried her “moment has passed”. Paris repeatedly kept saying no before finally losing her cool. She looked off-camera and walked out.

The interviewer asked Paris Hilton, “Do you worry at times that people who have followed in your footsteps like Kim Kardashian are overshadowing you?” Even though she said no to that Harris continued, “Do you worry about your moment having passed?” After which she stormed off and she could be allegedly heard saying, “I don’t want all this being used”.

After a lot of discussion between Paris Hilton, her publicist, and the interviewer, she returned to the interview with a well-prepared answer. She said, “I’ve been doing this for 15 years now, so it’s been a long time so just like any other business person or someone in the industry, it is always important to reinvent yourself and come up with new projects.”

