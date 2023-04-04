Keeping Up With the Kardashians is one of the most popular reality shows and featured several crazy stories. One story that might have been forgotten over the years concerns Rob Kardashian’s s*x life. The only Kardashian son reportedly hooked up with the Kim Kardashian lookalike contest winner.

In 2017, Khloé Kardashian and her brother Rob were chatting in her bedroom when she reminded him of an event during one of the reality show episodes. Scroll down to know more.

Khole asked Rob Kardashian, “Do you remember when you f***ed the girl who won the Kim Kardashian lookalike contest?” The latter did not deny it, but he gave a little laugh and brought up another girl he once hooked up with.

“Oh, I thought you were talking about the girl that pulled up to your house, and she was like b*tt-n*ked, and then I went upstairs and had s*x with her and she ‘period-ed’ all over the bed,” Rob said. Then, Khloé decided to ask Rob a disturbing question, “Why didn’t you ever sleep with someone who won a Khloe Kardashian lookalike contest?”

As per the Entertainment Tonight report, a lot of fans felt the conversation was uncomfortable to watch and did not know what to make of these stories about Rob’s s*x life. It is also worth pointing out that a year before the conversation with Khloé took place, it was revealed on the show that Rob might have had a crush on his older sister Kim.

In an episode in 2016, Rob and Blac Chyna were talking about some of their childhood crushes. Rob shared that Chyna had a thing for Ricky Martin. Then, she shared that he liked Jennifer Lopez. Chyna also added, “And Kim Kardashian.”

Instead of denying it, Rob Kardashian simply said, “That is pretty accurate.”

