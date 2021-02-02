Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Rob Kardashian is not the one to post many selfies but February 1 was special. His niece, Stormi Webster celebrated her third birthday. The 33-year-old star decided to celebrate the special day by sharing a photo of himself cuddling his niece.

Rob shared a picture and captioned the birthday shout-out post “Happy Birthday STORMi.” Both uncle and niece looked like they were in the middle of a giggling fit! He was seen wearing a rainbow tie-dye shirt in the photo and seemed to be happy and healthy. Take a look at the pic below:

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been undergoing physical transformation since 2020. He was in a few photos where he showing off his weight loss progress. He was also seen in the new trailer for KUWTK, where the young father was smiling and glowing as he sat down for a meal.

Meanwhile, Rob Kardashian has reached a new custody agreement with his former partner Black Chyna right before 2021. A source close to the family said to HollywoodLife, “Rob has no distractions coming into 2021, and that makes everything so much easier for him to focus on himself. When it comes to 2021, Rob is looking to be as healthy as he can be for Dream.”

Interestingly, Rob is not only focussing on his health but also focusing on his time on sports cards. The source added, “He is very much involved in the market of sports cards and sports memorabilia, and he would love to get more into that and have that be his pastime and make money off it on the resell market.”

Another source also revealed Rob Kardashian’s plans for the rest of the year. The source said to the publication, “Rob’s back — he made it through some very dark days, but he’s good again and very excited about 2021. He’s got big plans for his clothing line Halfway Dead next year, too. And he and his mom are doing great with their hot sauce Grandeza — they have plans to grow that in 2021, too.”

