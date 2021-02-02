Clothes play a really important role in shaping one’s personality. Someone rightly said, “Clothes make the man.” In India, we feel that saree is one such attire which makes any woman look drop-dead gorgeous. The craze of wearing a saree is not just limited to India or Indian celebrities; it has travelled like a wildfire to Hollywood as well. From Angelina Jolie to Paris Hilton, there are a lot of actresses who rocked this desi style. It looks like they all agree that a touch of Indian style can do a lot!

So, here are some of our favourite firangi celebs who rocked the Indian look.

ANGELINA JOLIE

Can there be a better view than looking at the gorgeous Angelina draped in a pink coloured Saree? I think we Indians are biased towards Saree and having our traditional wear donned by one of the topmost Actress of Hollywood is a matter of pride, isn’t? Jolie can surely kill us with her looks in this saree which she wore for a traditional photo shoot. Can we have her wear more such Indian outfits more often?

LADY GAGA

There are lot of celebrities who had worn the Indian traditional dresses. 1. Lady Gaga. ( Got the guts, if you aren’t a coward go and drag Gaga for wearing a saree like this) pic.twitter.com/ntKcjlHHn5 — Nidhi (@uniqueandrare78) August 18, 2020

The singer turned actress will surely make you go gaga over her curvy figure which looked a perfect 10 on 10 in a Saree. Who would have thought that she would look nothing less than an Indian princess in this traditional attire? An offwhite saree enhanced her beauty a little more.

PARIS HILTON

Paris Hilton too went desi in this Tarun Tahiliani creation and looked like a goddess. Her netted saree with silver borders and design sure will take your breath away. She lays down on the floor and gives a sultry look to the camera, which does not let us take our eyes off her.

JULIA ROBERTS

Julia Roberts, just being the pretty woman she is. Saree is beautiful & divine. pic.twitter.com/UgHjY0PGJo — 🇮🇳 Avinash Singh 🇮🇱 (@avi29nash) October 28, 2017

There can be nothing prettier than a woman sitting under a sun wearing a Saree and blending perfectly with nature. Well, we have no words to describe how surreal the actress is looking in her yellow coloured saree. She looks simple yet stands out of the crowd. Can you describe this pretty woman in one word?

