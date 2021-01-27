Motherhood is a lovely phase. Almost every female wants to step into this beautiful phase of her life at some point or the other. The latest name to get added in this list is that of Paris Hilton. She is 39 and is ready to be a mother!

As buzz is going by, the socialite has started undergoing IVF to help her become pregnant. Now that is a big move we must say. Keep scrolling further to know more about Paris and her new step.

According to reports in Hollywood Life, Paris Hilton is now ready to become pregnant in the future with her boyfriend Carter Reum. She has called him her “dream guy”, and is even open to having twins. “We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like,” she said on the Jan. 26th episode of The Trend Reporter podcast.

“He just my dream guy… [Carter’s] 100 per cent [the one],” Paris Hilton added. “We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our babies’ names and all of that. So, I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life, and finally, just have like real life.”

Paris went on to reveal that it was Kim Kardashian who taught her about the IVF procedure. “I didn’t even know anything about it,” she said. Kim and her husband Kanye West’s two youngest children, Chicago, 2, and 20-month-old Psalm, were born via surrogacy.

Paris Hilton also shared that she already underwent the procedure’s egg extraction. “It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it,” she admitted. The blonde beauty and her boyfriend have been dating for 13 months and seem inseparable. They first went public with their romance in Jan. 2020 when they showed off PDA at the Warner Bros. and InStyle’s Golden Globes after-party. Since then, they have confidently shown their love for each other on social media and beyond.

We hope that the couple finds all the happiness they deserve through this new step.

