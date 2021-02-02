Aamir Khan is busy finishing work on Laal Singh Chaddha that has been in the making for a while now. But amid that are also reports that Aamir is joining hands with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director, RS Prasanna for a slice of life sports drama. While a lot has already been speculated about the film, the latest reports say that the film is an official adaptation of a Spanish film Campeones and below is all you need to know about the project.

It was reported that Aamir Khan, who is yet to sign the dotted line, has met Prasanna four times in recent days to discuss the film. The filmmaker is right now working on the film to adapt the drama as per the Indian sensibilities. The film is about a coach who trains intellectually disabled kids to win big, Aamir will be playing the coach.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, a source confirmed that the RS Prasanna directorial an official adaptation of Campeones and that Aamir Khan will be playing a drunkard coach, who sees a complete transformation in the course of the film. The source said, “The film in question is an official adaptation of the 2018 Spanish classic, Campeones. It revolves around the journey of an arrogant and drunkard coach, who trains a team of intellectually disabled people. The team eventually go on to win multiple championships across the globe. It’s an inspirational underdog tale, with the metamorphosis of Aamir’s character too, from being arrogant and disrespectful to becoming a sober man.”

Talking about Aamir’s reaction to the film, the source revealed it has been positive and he just a few steps away from officially signing the project. The actor will take the final call around Summer 2021. The source said, “It falls right in the alley of Aamir Khan with humour, emotion, inspiration and drama. In-fact, these are the factors that has drawn the actor closer to this hidden Spanish gem, and he has been positive on coming on board the film in all the discussions gone by so far. The script is being developed, and Aamir will take a final call around Summer 2021, once he completes work on post-production Laal Singh Chaddha.”

Meanwhile, RS Prasanna and team is yet to decide the sport the film will be set in the backdrop of. The original had basketball as the main sport. However, it will also be exciting to see the casting process of the Aamir Khan starrer. It is still a question if the makers will rope in real-life intellectually disabled kids for the parts as the original did.

