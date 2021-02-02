One doesn’t need to be a trade expert to understand how much is riding on the back of Pathan that marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback after a break. The film that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is directed by Siddharth Anand, has all the eyes on it. While on that the latest update is about the release date and announcement of the film. As per the latest update, Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra is pretty confident about the project but will only officially announce it on the right time. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

For the unversed, Pathan is a part of YRF’s golden 50-year celebration slate. The studio approx. has 7 films to release from March 2021 to December 2021. Pathan is a high octane action flick that is also said to be a part of the spy universe the studio aims to create. While all of this is exciting, everyone is waiting for an official confirmation to his widely known secret.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Aditya Chopra is quite confident about the material of Pathan and knows it will pull the audience whenever it releases. A source close to the development said, “It’s a big-budget action film that is riding on a formidable star cast featuring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone with a cameo from Salman Khan. Aditya Chopra is confident that the film will be amongst the biggest that’s made in Bollywood. He is at present concentrating on the creative aspect of Pathan and will announce the film at the right time. He is confident that the visuals of Pathan will make it the first choice of the audience whenever it releases.”

Talking about Pathan’s release date, the source confirmed that it is set to release in 2021 and if everything goes well, we might get it on the big screens on Diwali or Gandhi Jayanti. “It’s still set for a release in 2021. In fact, if the entire schedule goes as planned, it will release on either Diwali or Gandhi Jayanti weekend. Just wait for him to make things official, this is easily the biggest film of the year, and the team at YRF knows what they are up to. It’s not just for Pathan, but for their entire slate. Things will be made official at the right time,” the source concluded.

Meanwhile, The buzz is that Aditya Chopra might announce Pathan officially in March. And as per the last update, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to shoot for a visual stunning action sequence in Burj khalifa, one of the tallest buildings across. Stick to Koimoi for more!

