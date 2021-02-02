Taapsee Pannu, known to choose unique, clutterbreaking roles and scripts, is currently in Goa completing the last leg of “Looop Lapeta”, a zippy adventurous ride, adapted from the iconic international feature, “Run Lola Run.”

Just like the celebrated original which broke new ground, “Looop Lapeta” promises a new-age, millennial language of story-telling.

Taapsee Pannu continues to write her own rules as an artist, and “Looop Lapeta” is an edgy, new space for the powerhouse actor, who has been paired opposite the accomplished Tahir Raj Bhasin for the first time.

As the drama-comedy nears the completion and gears for a 2021 release, the makers have put out her first look. Donning a never-seen-before avatar, Taapsee Pannu is looking chic, hip and trendy in this image.

Helmed by ad filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, “Looop Lapeta” is being produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar) and Aayush Maheshwari.

