Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkon Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta, and Anupam Kher have scored a success! The musical romantic drama Metro In Dino has recovered 100% of its budget, with Anurag Basu rewriting history after 13 long years. Scroll below for a detailed day 13 box office collection.

Metro In Dino Box Office Day 13 Collection

The Life In A Metro sequel is only one day away from concluding its second week. According to official figures, it witnessed an 18% dip after the discounted Tuesday, with 1.38 crore coming in. There’s ample competition at the ticket windows, including Sitaare Zameen Par, Maalik, and Maa. Anurag Basu’s film is successfully surpassing all odds.

The 13-day total concludes at 45.96 crore net, which is about 54.23 crores in gross earnings. Another romantic film will arrive at the cinemas tomorrow, Saiyaara, and it is enjoying massive buzz ahead of its big release. This would definitely impact Metro In Dino, but it is to be seen how it holds itself up.

Take a look at the box office breakdown of Metro In Dino below:

Week 1: 29.57 crores

Weekend 2: 12.02 crores

Day 11: 1.29 crores

Day 12: 1.70 crores

Day 13: 1.38 crores

Total: 45.96 crores

Metro In Dino is officially a success!

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan‘s multi-starrer is reportedly made on a budget of around 45-50 crores. If one considers the lower range, Metro In Dino has emerged as a success at the Indian box office.

It has been 13 years since Anurag Basu delivered his last success, Barfi. The bad spell has finally broken and the team must celebrate!

The romantic musical drama is also the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. However, with the arrival of Saiyaara, it may wrap up its box office run, sooner than expected. Hence, it will not be able to beat Bhool Chuk Maaf (74.81 crores).

Metro In Dino Box Office Summary (13 days)

India net: 45.96 crores

India gross: 54.23 crores

Budget: 45-50 crores

Verdict: Success

