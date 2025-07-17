David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan’s Superman continues to impress the box office enthusiasts with its strong momentum. During the opening weekend, it raked in solid numbers in North America (USA and Canada), and now, even on weekdays, it is making hefty earnings. In the meantime, on its first Tuesday, day 5, the magnum opus has pulled off the biggest Tuesday of 2025 by overtaking a biggie like Lilo & Stitch. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Reception of the superhero flick

The latest Hollywood superhero flick marks the beginning of the DCU (DC Universe), and it could be said that the new era has started on a good note. The James Gunn directorial has enjoyed good reviews among critics, and even from ticket-buying audiences, it has received a thumbs-up. This is helping it make strong numbers at ticket windows.

Superman registers the biggest Tuesday of 2025

As per Box Office Mojo, Superman benefited immensely from the discounted Tuesday. With movie tickets being available at discounted rates, the film amassed a solid $17.12 million on day 5. Compared to day 4’s $12.9 million, it’s an impressive jump of 32.71%. With this, it registered the biggest Tuesday of 2025 at the North American box office.

With its rocking Tuesday, Superman overtook Lilo & Stitch’s $15.2 million, with 12.63% higher earnings. It also crossed Jurassic World Rebirth ($15.05 million) and A Minecraft Movie ($12.76 million).

Top Tuesdays of 2025 in North America:

Superman – $17.12 million Lilo & Stitch – $15.2 million Jurassic World Rebirth – $15.05 million A Minecraft Movie – $12.76 million

How much did Superman earn at the North American box office and globally?

Overall, the David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan starrer has earned $155.04 million in North America in 5 days. Overseas, it has earned $95 million so far. Combining both, the film has earned $250.04 million at the worldwide box office.

Box office breakdown:

Domestic – $155.04 million

Overseas – $95 million

Worldwide – $250.04 million

More about the film

Superman released in theatres on July 11. It also stars Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, and others. It is produced under the banner of DC Studios, Troll Court Entertainment, and The Safran Company, and reportedly mounted on a budget of $225 million.

