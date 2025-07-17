This Friday (July 18), there will be a clash, which will be totally one-sided. Two Bollywood films are releasing tomorrow: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara and Sonakshi Sinha’s Nikita Roy. Of both, Saiyaara is ready for a mind-blowing day 1 collection at the Indian box office. On the other hand, Sonakshi’s film aims for a dismal collection on the opening day. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

To get poor showcasing across the country

Directed by Kussh S Sinha, the Hindi thriller also stars Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar in key roles. So, the star cast is good, but unfortunately, the film isn’t in a comfortable position. The biggest task for it is to find a proper showcasing throughout the country. There’s already a strong competitor in the form of Saiyaara, which is distributed by YRF. Other than it, several other films like Jurassic World Rebirth, Superman, and Metro In Dino are running in theatres.

Amid so many noteworthy films, Nikita Roy is looking for a poor screen/show count in India, which ultimately affects its opening day potential. This is really disappointing for the makers as they reportedly decided to move on from their initial release (June 27) just to avoid a screen/show conflict with Sitaare Zameen Par. Here, they are in an even worse situation. So far (as of 10 am IST), in major cities, the show count is less than 30, which is really concerning.

Lack of buzz and awareness around the film

Talking about the promotional material, the trailer received a lukewarm response, and it failed to build the required momentum in the pre-release stage. Even on social media, there isn’t much buzz about the film. So basically, there’s a lack of awareness around its release. Whatever footfalls it will get, they will come because of the credentials involved.

Nikita Roy day 1 box office prediction

Overall, Nikita Roy is going to suffer on its opening day, getting sidelined by the buzz of Saiyaara. It is heading for a day 1 collection of just 30-55 lakh at the Indian box office, which will be a disastrous start. From here, it will need extraordinary word-of-mouth to make a big turnaround.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Hridayapoorvam Box Office: Has A Target Of 95 Crore+ To Become Mohanlal’s Most Profitable Film Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News