Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles, has become a hot topic of discussion on the internet. The reason behind all the limelight is its impressive pace in pre-sales, which has already surpassed several Bollywood biggies. The tickets are being sold like hot cakes in multiplexes and single screens, which is surprising for a film featuring fresh faces. It is positioned to score above the 10 crore mark at the Indian box office on day 1. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

Saiyaara benefits from its hit music and trailer

Mohit Suri does it again! The filmmaker has always been known for his taste in music, and even with his upcoming romantic drama, he has got it right. The film’s title song is already a chartbuster, and even other songs have done well. This has helped it create hype among its targeted audience, the youth. This again proves what a good music album can do for the film.

Even with the trailer, Saiyaara made an impact, giving Aashiqui 2 vibes. Though not extraordinary, it felt like a perfect Bollywoodish, intense love story. So, along with the songs, the trailer helped to create buzz and awareness about its release.

Attractive pricing strategy

After the music and trailer did their job, Saiyaara got an extra boost due to the makers’ smart pricing strategy. For those who don’t know, there are heavy discount offers for the opening day. The effect of this could be clearly seen in the terrific response to day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office.

As of 5 pm IST, the romantic drama has sold tickets worth 1.55 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day, which is highly impressive. In terms of ticket count, it has sold over 56,000 tickets. The response will only improve from here; tomorrow, it is expected to go full throttle. Also, on the opening day, the over-the-counter ticket sales response is expected to be huge.

Day 1 box office prediction of Saiyaara

With the abovementioned factors, Saiyaara is ready to spring a big surprise at the Indian box office. Currently, it is enjoying a show count of around 2,700 in India, and with an increased show count, which will definitely happen, the situation will become more favorable for the film.

On the whole, the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer is aiming for a day 1 collection of a huge 14-16 crore net. Yes, it sounds unbelievable, but it will likely happen considering the buzz around the film. With this, it will surpass Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak to register the biggest opening day for debut actors in the lead roles. For those who aren’t aware, Dhadak opened at 8.71 crore net in 2018.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kuberaa Worldwide Box Office Day 26: Dhanush Starrer Overtakes Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News