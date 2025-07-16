Veteran actor Suresh Gopi is geared up for his big-screen return after a gap of over one and a half years. His next, Janaki V VS State Of Kerala, found itself surrounded by controversy due to its title, but finally, it got a green signal and is now ready to arrive in theatres tomorrow (July 17). In the last few days, the film has been in discussions, but is it enough to make it Gopi’s biggest opener at the Indian box office post-COVID? Let’s discuss it below!

Controversy around the title ends

Written and directed by Pravin Narayanan, the Mollywood legal drama was dragged into a controversial row over its original title, Janaki VS State of Kerala. The censor board objected to its title since Janaki also denotes the Hindu goddess Sita. Finally, the makers agreed to change it by adding the initial of the character’s (played by Anupama Parameswaran) surname, V, and the Kerala High Court closed the plea.

Janaki V VS State Of Kerala looks for a decent start at the Indian box office

Interestingly, this controversy has helped Janaki V VS State Of Kerala garner some buzz and create awareness around itself. Considering the theme, it was clear that the film won’t register a big start as such and will grow after word-of-mouth comes into play. Still, a decent start is likely to come, and the film might be able to cross the 1 crore mark comfortably at the Indian box office on day 1.

Garudan’s day 1 collection to remain unbeaten

With such a start, Janaki V VS State Of Kerala is likely to be among Suresh Gopi‘s top openers in the post-COVID era, but reaching the top seems tough. For those who don’t know, Garudan (2023) is the biggest opener of Gopi post-COVID, with a collection of 3.5 crores. It is likely to stay unbeaten for some time.

Opening day collection of Suresh Gopi’s post-COVID releases:

Kaaval (2021) – 70 lakh

Paappan (2022) – 2.15 crores

Mei Hoom Moosa (2022) – 25 lakh

Garudan (2023) – 3.5 crores

