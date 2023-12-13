Garudan Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Suresh Gopi as DCP Harish Madhav IPS, Biju Menon as Nishanth Kumar, Siddique as Adv. Bharathan Pillai, Jagadish as Salam Kyperi, Abhirami as Sreedevi

Director: Arun Varma

What’s Good: Director Arun Varma’s debut impresses with a swift narrative and a strategic placement of lead actors. Suresh Gopi delivers a no-nonsense portrayal, complemented by Biju Menon’s nuanced performance as Nishanth. Jagadish stands out with a compelling performance, adding depth to the supporting cast. The film successfully generates thrills without resorting to graphic visuals, thanks to Jakes Bejoy’s discerning music.

What’s Bad: While the screenplay unfolds seamlessly, the second half feels rushed, impacting the climax. The film, at times, leans on predictable moments due to Suresh Gopi’s established cop image, potentially diminishing script unpredictability. Cinematographer Ajay David Kachappilly’s excessive use of colors becomes distracting, despite a seamless convergence in the crucial final reveal.

Loo Break: A suitable loo break can be taken after the courtroom scene where Nishanth is initially proven not guilty. This provides a momentary pause in the intense legal drama before the narrative takes a darker turn.

Watch or Not?: “Garudan” is a must-watch for fans of legal thrillers and murder mysteries. The film’s engaging plot, stellar performances, and well-crafted suspense make it a worthwhile cinematic experience. But the ending is a bit a logical and irrational

Language: Malayalam

Available On: Prime Video

Runtime: 2h 18m

User Rating:

In the much-anticipated reunion of Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon on screen after a 12-year hiatus, “Garudan” unfolds as a murder mystery that pits a seasoned police officer, Harish Madhav, against a transformed convict, Nishanth, in a courtroom battle. The film skillfully weaves through a gripping narrative, incorporating elements of a police investigation, genetic testing, and DNA profiling to uncover unexpected revelations.

Garudan Movie Review: Script Analysis

The script of “Garudan” adeptly navigates the complexities of a legal thriller, weaving a compelling narrative that combines elements of a police investigation, courtroom drama, and psychological suspense. It strategically introduces key characters, such as DCP Harish Madhav and Nishanth Kumar, setting the stage for a gripping conflict. The use of DNA profiling and the reopening of the case after seven years injects fresh twists into the storyline, maintaining audience engagement. However, the script encounters a challenge in the rushed second half, impacting the climax and potentially diminishing the overall coherence. Despite this, the script successfully incorporates intriguing turns that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The character dynamics and motivations are skillfully portrayed, with the courtroom setting providing a platform for intense confrontations. The script delves into the personal lives of the characters, adding depth to their actions and decisions. While it takes cinematic liberties to navigate legal proceedings, the script effectively builds tension and suspense, culminating in a climactic revelation. The psychological nuances revealed in the latter part of the story add a layer of complexity, showcasing the script’s ability to blend legal drama with elements of psychological thriller.

Garudan Movie Review: Star Performance

“Garudan” boasts standout performances, with Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon delivering compelling portrayals that anchor the film. Suresh Gopi, as DCP Harish Madhav, embodies the seasoned cop archetype with a commanding presence, effectively conveying the character’s no-nonsense demeanor. His portrayal brings depth to the conflicted officer facing the repercussions of a reopened case, showcasing the actor’s ability to navigate complex emotions.

Biju Menon shines in the role of Nishanth Kumar, the college professor turned convict seeking redemption. Menon’s nuanced performance adds layers to Nishanth’s character, capturing the transformation from an accused criminal to a shrewd advocate. His portrayal navigates the intricacies of the legal battle, providing a balance of vulnerability and resilience. The on-screen chemistry between Gopi and Menon elevates the confrontations, making their performances pivotal to the film’s success. Additionally, Jagadish stands out with a compelling performance, contributing to the ensemble cast’s overall strength and adding depth to the narrative.

Garudan Movie Review: Direction, Music

Arun Varma’s directorial choices in “Garudan” earn praise for their overall impact on the film’s atmosphere and storytelling. Varma adeptly maneuvers through the narrative, seamlessly blending elements of a legal thriller and psychological suspense. Notably, his decision to abstain from depicting explicit assault scenes is commendable, allowing the film to generate suspense through skillful direction rather than relying on graphic visuals. However, the excessive use of colors by cinematographer Ajay David Kachappilly is a notable drawback, occasionally distracting from the storytelling. Despite this, Varma succeeds in creating a compelling interval block and orchestrating a crucial final reveal that ties together the film’s writing, staging, and performances.

Jakes Bejoy’s musical contributions to “Garudan” play a crucial role in enhancing the film’s suspenseful atmosphere. The discerning use of music throughout the narrative effectively generates thrills and tension, compensating for the absence of explicit visuals in certain scenes. Bejoy’s score complements the director’s vision, contributing to the overall immersive experience. While the visual treatment may have its distractions, the music successfully contributes to the film’s emotional resonance, particularly in key moments that shape the storyline.

Garudan Movie Review: The Last Word

In the final analysis, “Garudan” emerges as a commendable addition to the legal thriller genre, weaving a gripping narrative anchored by stellar performances from Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon. Director Arun Varma’s adept navigation through the complexities of the plot, despite some visual distractions, showcases promise for his future in the industry. While the script encounters pacing issues in the second half, the film compensates with numerous intriguing twists that keep the audience engaged. Jakes Bejoy’s discerning musical score further elevates the suspenseful atmosphere, contributing to the overall immersive experience. Despite its flaws, “Garudan” delivers on its promise of suspense, making it a compelling watch for fans of the genre.

Garudan Trailer

Garudan releases on 03rd November, 2023.

Share with us your experience of watching Garudan.

