Ayyapanum Koshiyum Trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran & Biju Menon’s Intense Rivalry Promises An Edge Of The Seat Action Thriller

Versatile actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon are back together with Ayyapanum Koshiyum after a long gap of 5 years. The duo who was last seen sharing screen space together in Anarkali this time promise to set the screen ablaze with their heated and intense rivalry.

Post garnering overwhelming reponses from cine-goers for the teaser which was released a couple of weeks back, Prithviraj this morning unveiled the trailer of the film and also revealed the film’s release date.

The Malayalam superstar along with the trailer link penned a note that read: Here is the #AyyappanumKoshiyum Official Trailer! In theaters from 07/02/2020!

Talking about the trailer, the 2 minutes 50-second video starts with Biju Menon (Ayyapan Nair) as a strict Police official with a no-nonsense attitude. The actor can be seen in action avatar right from the word go, as he is seen bashing a group of men single-handedly with no mercy at the backdrop of a village which is famous for its mysteries and folklore. Then enters a former serviceman Prithviraj Sukumaran (Koshi Kurian) a fearless happy go lucky guy who loves to drink, eat, sing and be merry in the company of his friends.

Due to some reasons, one gets to see the lead duo seen getting into fights with every other person till they come face to face following some unknown reason which leads to heated arguments and evokes an intense rivalry between them.

Apart from Prithviraj and Biju, Ayyapanum Koshiyum also has Ranjith Balakrishnan in a key role as Prithviraj’s father.

The action drama is been helmed by filmmaker Sachy. The Prithviraj & Biju Menon starrer is been bankrolled by Ranjith and PM Sasidaran.

The music for the film is been composed by Jakes Bejoy.

