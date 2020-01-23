Jacqueline Fernandez’s Shimmery Embroidered Two Piece Is The Outfit You Need For Valentine’s Night!

Jacqueline Fernandez is well known for her happy go lucky nature and has made the correct use of her massive fan following by always being a part of the social initiatives. The actress is also one of the most fashionable celebs of B-town and every time she uploads on her social media, she kicks up a storm.

Jacqueline recently shared a post on her social media handle wearing a Seema Khan outfit which had a sequined thick strap blouse with a lehenga and keeping the makeup minimal and no jewelry Jacqueline posed happily for the camera and also showed the fun side and the actress received so much love for the expressions and the nature of the photograph.

Taking to her Instagram the actress shared, “you captured me on your camera for my first film poster ever! @avigowariker you’re still as mad and as talented as ever 💋💋💋 thanks for an awesome day @seemakhan76 @shaanmu”

Jacqueline Fernandez is very well known for how fitness is an integral part of the routine and how the actress can pull off any looks from bold to fierce to peppy and there is no denial for the same. The actress also influences people via her Youtube channel.

On the professional front, Jacqueline will be seen this year in Netflix movie titled “Mrs. Serial Killer”.

