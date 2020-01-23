Humraah From Malang: Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha Patani Let Loose Their Fears In This Sizzling Number!

Humraah Song: After wowing the audience with Chal Ghar Chalen and the Malang title track, the makers have finally released the next song from the movie titled Humraah. The song gives us more insight into the high strung-full-of-adventure chemistry of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

Taking to their social media the makers of Malang shared, “Love❤ + Adventure🤩 = #Humraah

Song out now:

Humraah is all about living selfishly and unapologetically for yourself and living life to the fullest. The lyrics definitely a taste of the fun but the video makes us want to jump in a vacation pool. The freshly-harvested pair is dropping nothing but goals with their sizzling chemistry with a hint of mystery that surrounds them.

Malang is a mystery thriller that stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in lead with Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

Malang is all set to release on February 7, 2020. The film Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!