Pradeep Sarkar Opens Up On Working With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan For Courtesan-Actor Binodini Das Biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan (2018) alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. It has been 2 years since the fans got to see the actress on the big screen and they are eagerly waiting to know her next projects. Well, looks like Ash waited patiently for so long to sign up the best stories.

There have been several speculations of the actress doing different films. But none were confirmed. Well, looks like the actress has found the right project and she has reportedly said yes to it. The film is Pradeep Sarkar’s next which will be a biopic on the life of 19th-century courtesan and actor, Binodini Das.

About the same, the Helicopter Eela director told Bombay Times, “Aishwarya was always on my mind for the biopic. I did reach out to her a few months ago. In the first narration itself, she liked the story and has said ‘yes’ to the project.”

Pradeep Sarkar further revealed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has not said yes to the film yet but he is sure that she will agree to do the film.

About the film and Binodini Das, Pradeep Sarkar shared, “This lady was the first person in Bengal, who had the idea of having her own theatre. Now, what all she had to do to achieve her goal makes an interesting story. She has faced a lot of ups and downs. The people who were close to her took her for a ride. Usne bohot saare dhokhe khaaye hai (She was cheated a lot in life). It’s a wonderful tale I hope things fall into place.”

Meanwhile, after a long time, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen in a South film which is helmed by none other than ace director Mani Ratnam. The film is titled Ponniyin Selvan and it is based on a novel of the same name.

