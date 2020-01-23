TO ALL THE BOYS 2: P.S. I Still Love You Trailer: There’s Love, Confusion & So Much More

TO ALL THE BOYS 2: P.S. I Still Love You Trailer: After making us fall in love with Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky in To All The Boys in 2018, the makers are back with the sequel. Starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, this teenage love story on Netflix received a great response from the critics and the audience.

Well, thanks to all the positive response, the sequel is all set to be out this year. Titled as TO ALL THE BOYS 2: P.S. I Still Love You, today, Netflix shared the trailer and we can’t wait to watch the film! In the trailer, we get to see Lara and Peter’s cute relationship and how their life changes as a couple. There’s college life and when in love everything seems new and exciting until the past strikes!

Yes, you read it right. In the trailer, we get to see one Lara’s school crushes named John Ambrose McClaren (played by Jordan Fisher) is back in her life. Lara Jean had written a letter even to him which gets delivered to him and he’s happy to know that she used to like him. Well, grown-up John is super handsome just like Peter and Lara now has to make a choice.

The trailer becomes quite meaningful with dialogues like – I thought having a boyfriend meant the idea of other boys left your mind completely. I didn’t want to be thinking about what might have been, but I was. Another dialogue that we loved is – I thought I wanted happily ever after, but we’re still at the beginning.

Watch the trailer below:

The chemistry between Lana Condor and Noah Centineo looks refreshing and mesmerising. Although we are loyal Lara-Peter fans, we are still curious to see the equation between Lara and John.

TO ALL THE BOYS 2: P.S. I Still Love You will be streaming on Netflix from February 12, 2020.

Did you like the trailer? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!