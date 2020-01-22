Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Kiara Advani To Malaika Arora, Vote For Your Favourite Thigh High Slit Dress

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: Since a while, we have been letting out different categories, starting from films to web series, for the cine-goers to pick their favourites! Now, adding onto the fun are various sections across fashion. From your favourite makeup to the fashion choices, pick up the best ones.

Beginning this exclusive section are the various options in terms of the ‘Best Thigh High Slit Dress’ donned by actresses starting from Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora to Deepika Padukone. Check out the various options over the past year below and pick your favourite now:

Deepika Padukone – Cannes 2019

Deepika Padukone at last year’s Cannes went all out and threw some amazing yet bold fashion choices. Amidst all, there was this off-white Peter Dundas piece that created a impactful fashion statement. With a giant bow diagonal across the waist and the super dramatic eyes, the beauty complemented her look with a high ponytail and we were truly mesmerized!

Kiara Advani – Zee Cine Awards 2019

Kiara Advani glazed in a bright yellow off-shoulder gown with stoned embellishments all over it, but with the perfect balance. While there were a lot of notes to take in, from the outfit, starting from the folds around the chest area to the brooch around the waist. But the thigh-high slit remained the major highlight of the ensemble. The diva opted for nude makeup and minimal jewellery looking like a true stunner.

Malaika Arora – Vogue Beauty Awards 2019

Vogue Beauty Awards is one fashion event where B’Town fashionistas are on their toes, trying to come up with the best looks possible. We loved this netted ensemble that Malaika Arora carried. From the detailing around the neckline and waist to the frills and sheer look, everything was ON-POINT! Most of all, a bow to Malaika for carrying it in the most glamorous way. The cherry on the top remained her wine lipstick which gave it the perfect pinch of sensuousness.

Sara Ali Khan – Vogue Beauty Awards

Sara made a feathery statement at the fashion gala. From the detailed embroidery to sheer look in parts, feathers and high slit across the thigh – the ensemble was out and out bold. Complemented with smokey eyes, slicked back hair and black pumps, Sara had the perfect drama we were craving to witness.

Priyanka Chopra – Cannes 2019

Priyanka Chopra made a super classy entry in her custom Roberto Cavalli creation, which had tiny crystals all over it. The outfit with black shimmers in dominance and pinkish highlights across the waist, was complemented with long silver earrings, pink lipstick and soft vintage waves across one side.

Kriti Sanon – Filmfare Awards

Kriti Sanon often pulls off some simple avatar, and manages to look elegant in each one of them. This look at the Filmfare Awards 2019 remained another feather added to the cap with the purple shimmery Zara Umrigar gown, which had a deep neck, a thigh high slit and was teamed with golden heels.

Anushka Sharma – Elle Beauty Awards

Anushka Sharma literally appeared like a vanilla treat that one cannot miss out on. The off-shoulder Aadnevik sheer gown was perfectly complemented with minimal jewellery, loose curls, and nude makeup. We wouldn’t shy away from accepting that it is amongst the best shows that the Zero actress had put out there.

Disha Patani – Malang Trailer Launch

Although Disha Patani’s looks are grabbing eyeballs every now and then, the beauty proved she could go bold even with her event outings. The fashionista wore a shimmery green body-fitting gown with a super-high slit and paired it with transparent heels. Those long curls, dramatic eyes and finger rings were enough to put out a fashion statement there.

Tara Sutaria – Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Special Event

Tara Sutaria has pulled off every look in a gracious manner, be it her bikini outfits or the traditional ones. The one below added to the list. Tara opted for a long-short Ayesha Depala gown, that witnessed long netted frills starting from the waist. The outfit flaunted her body structure really well, and remained a favourite in many galleries.

Rakul Preet Singh – Filmfare Awards

Rakul Preet Singh’s pink shimmery outfit made a simplistic yet classy statement at the fashion event. The embroidered detailed across the entire outfit had long frills at the back, along with tube neck were complimented with pink shoes, long earrings and pinkish nude makeup.

