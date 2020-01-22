EXCLUSIVE! Krushna Abhishek On Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Return On The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is a massive hit in itself with comedians like Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda amongst others putting their best foot forward to leave fans in split. While the show has been charting major TRPs with celebs like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut gracing the show, but one constant question remains to be when Navjot Singh Sidhu will be returning as the special guest.

For the unversed, due to reasons still under the wraps, Sidhu had to step down from his position and Archana Puran Singh replaced him for period that remains unknown to. We roped in Krushna Abhishek for an exclusive conversation with us and spoke in length about his equation with Kapil Sharma, jokes on Archana Puran Singh and much more.

Amidst other things, when asked about when Navjot Singh Sidhu will be returning to the show, Krushna answered, “Pata nahi, mera toh Sidhu ji se bada pyaar hai. Jo kuch bhi chize hui, agar mai usko side me karu toh we respect him and really love him. Pata nahi mujhe, wo Channel ka call hai ki Sidhu ji kab aayenge but we’re having good fun with Archana ji. Hum (me, Kapil and Bharti Singh) Archana ji ko 12 saal se jaante hai. Ek sath comedy show chala rahe hai jo choti chiz nahi hai.”

(I have no idea. I admire Sidhu ji a lot. Whatever happened, if I keep it aside, we respect and love him a lot. I don’t know that is the Channel’s call to when he will be returning but we’re having good fun with Archana ji. We have known her for over 12 years and are collectively running a comedy show, which is not a small thing.)

Check out our exclusive interview with Krushna Abhishek below:

