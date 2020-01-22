Kartik Aaryan Is In Love With Deepika Padukone’s Performance In Chhapaak, Calls It His Favourite Of 2020

Actress Deepika Padukone has been receiving love and appreciation for her performance as Malti in Chhapaak. The recent one to applaud the actress and call it his favourite performance of the year is Love Aaj Kal star Kartik Aaryan.

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan joined the hoards of people who are loving Deepika’s performance. The actor took to social media and shared a poster of Chhapaak with the caption, “I already know my fav performance of the year”

From audience and critics to industry peers alike, everyone is in awe of Deepika Padukone’s stellar performance in Chhapaak.

Deepika was recently in Davos as she was honoured with the prestigious Crystal Award for her contribution to mental health awareness.

Recently, a leading magazine named the actress as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

On the work front, her recently released Chhapaak has been receiving wide appreciation for being the most important film of the year. The actress will be next seen in 83 alongside Ranveer Singh. Also, soon will start shooting for Shakun Batra’s directorial.

