Alia Bhatt On What She Learnt From Kalank, Shaandaar Failure!

Post making her debut with Student Of The Year, Alia Bhatt has only excelled in her craft. While the actor was last year praised for her film Gully Boy she has now opened up on how she feels about all the appreciation. She also spoke on what the failure of Kalank did to her.

Alia Bhatt was praised for her 2019 release Gully Boy that had her playing Safina, a strong-headed girl. But her next in the year Kalank received a lot of criticism and people were left disappointed with it.

“Anyone who goes on a journey that you have a lot of expectations from is going to feel a certain kind of disappointment. Till date, I have not had too many failures; maybe there are two (Kalank and Shaandaar) of them. And my learning through both of them has been very different. But the main thing I’ve learnt is that you’ve to keep your head down, work hard and give your best at everything you do. Sometimes, you’ll go right and at times, you’ll go wrong as well,” Alia said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Further while talking about what the failures have taught her, she said, “As an actor, an entertainer and even as a person, I have understood the balance that is required in my obsession with work, wherein I am very ambitious and passionate about films, acting, the art and everything. But beyond a point, I can’t get too attached to the successes or the failures.”

The actress though is grateful for all the appreciation but is also guilty of how she handles it. She said, “Though Gully Boy was intense, I had a lot of fun shooting for it, mainly due to Safina’s infectious spirit. I remember feeling happy every day, which is very unusual for me because usually, I am self-critical and don’t like talking too much about my work. Now, when people tell me how amazing my performance is in it, I feel guilty as I am like: ‘did I work hard’ or ‘why do I deserve this kind of appreciation.’ Personally, I too enjoyed watching my performance [in Gully Boy], which usually doesn’t happen. I enjoyed the film since it’s so beautiful and has been an unusual experience.”

The actress is now shooting for her Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Gangubai Kathiawadi and also has Sadak 2 in her kitty.

