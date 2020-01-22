Leonardo DiCaprio Has Given The APT Nickname For His Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Co-star Brad Pitt

Since the time ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood‘ starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio released, the duo has become best buddies. Both the actors can’t get enough of each other and always heap praises for one another.

Even in this 2019 film, their friendly equation was loved by the audience. They made us laugh and entertained us a lot with their sense of humour and spectacular acting. Well, recently the Ad Astra actor revealed that Leonardo has given a cute nickname for him.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly at the SAG Awards, Brad Pitt revealed that the Inception actor has given him a nickname ‘Lover’. He added, “It’s a bit confusing, but I roll with it.”

Further, talking about his equation with the Titanic actor, Pitt revealed, “You’ll find, with most of the guys, I would say we’re all pretty much rooting for each other, we all have respect for each other, we all have a good laugh with each other. And it plays. And it’s pretty easy.”

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt won an award for Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Another highlight of the SAG Awards was his reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. The duo was clicked together after many years and their pictures managed to break the internet within minutes.

Since the day the photos came out, fans are rooting for them to come together. The internet was full of lovely reactions, jokes, and memes with Jen and Brad’s pics together from the award function.

