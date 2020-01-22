Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Ends Ties With Shehnaaz Gill: “Jo Apne Maa Baap Ki Sagi Nahi…”

Bigg Boss 13: In an unexpected turn of events, looks like SidNaaz is no more a thing, as Sidharth Shukla has clearly mentioned that he doesn’t want to be associated Shehnaaz Gill anymore. Things have hit a rough patch for the couple, and it can be visibly noticed during the recent episodes.

Now, in a recent episode, when Shehnaaz Gill approached Shukla and asked him what’s wrong, and why is he angry with her, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor rather gave a rude response that turned out to be a direct dig at Shehnaaz’s equation with her family.

Sidharth Shukla said, “Jo apne maa baap ka saga nahi hota na, wo kisi ka saga nahi hota, aur tune ye sau baar dikha diya. Aur main aise logon se door rehta hu.” (The one who cannot remain loyal to their family members, cannot be expected to be loyal to others and you’ve proven that 100 of times. And I prefer maintaining a distance from such people)

The aforesaid episode led to Shehnaaz burst into tears and the singer supposedly faced a mental breakdown. Although she had clearly mentioned that it is the last time she’s putting effort to mend things between the two, Sid seems to have made his mind and has called it quits.

Meanwhile, previously also Sidharth had told Shehnaaz that he doesn’t see a future with her, and that they both will be busy with their respective careers once they’re out of the house. If that wasn’t enough, in an episode, he was also heard saying he’s too old for her and personalities like Gautam Gulati and Kartik Aaryan might just be waiting for her outside the house.

What do you think about Sidharth Shukla’s stance? Let us know in the comment section below.

