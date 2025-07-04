Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese has delivered an impressive lineup of critically acclaimed and commercially successful films throughout his illustrious career. The list includes The Departed (2006), Shutter Island (2010), Gangs of New York (2002), and Taxi Driver (1976), with The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) being his highest-grossing film to date. But which one of his films holds the distinction of being the first to surpass the $100 million mark at the box office? Read on to find out.

The First Martin Scorsese $100 Million Film

That film is none other than the neo-noir psychological thriller Cape Fear, which was released in 1991 and directed by Martin Scorsese. Starring Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, and Jessica Lange in the lead roles, the movie became Martin Scorsese’s first to cross the $100 million mark globally. According to Box Office Mojo, it grossed roughly $79.1 million at the domestic box office in the US and $103.2 million internationally, bringing its worldwide total to approximately $182.3 million.

What Was Cape Fear All About?

The film follows a psychopathic sex offender, Max Cady (played by Robert De Niro), who is released from prison after serving a fourteen-year sentence. He discovers that his former attorney, Sam Bowden (played by Nick Nolte), had knowingly withheld evidence and intentionally deployed a flawed defense strategy that led to his conviction. Seeking revenge, Cady begins to stalk Sam and his family, forcing the lawyer to take drastic measures to protect his wife and daughter.

Cape Fear – Critical Response and Audience Feedback

The movie holds a critics’ score of 75% on the review aggregation portal Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Smart and stylish, Cape Fear is a gleefully mainstream shocker from Martin Scorsese, with a terrifying Robert De Niro performance.” Moreover, the film has an IMDb user rating of 7.3/10. Cape Fear received two Academy Award nominations — one for Best Actor (Robert De Niro) and another for Best Supporting Actress (Juliette Lewis).

Where to Watch Cape Fear In India

The film is currently available to stream in India on the Netflix OTT platform. You can also rent it on Amazon Prime Video for ₹99.

Cape Fear Trailer

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: J.K. Rowling Didn’t Want Emma Watson As Hermione At First… & The Reason Might Leave You Surprised!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News