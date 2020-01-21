Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt Did Not Hurt Her Back During The Shoot, Reveals The REAL Reason For Staying Back Home

Alia Bhatt, who will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi next, recently surprised everyone with her first look as the Queen Mafia. The actress looked quite convincing in her new avatar and bagged appreciation from everyone for it. The actress has been busy with the shooting of the film but her work schedule hit a roadblock when she revealed that she had to be at home due to a back injury.

On Monday, Alia had shared a picture of herself with her cat Edward in bed. Alia was wrapped in her blanket while Edward was busy posing for the camera. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress looked unwell in the picture and she explained why. She wrote, “Selfie time with mommy cause she’s hurt her back and has nothing better to do at 2 am.”

After this update shared by Alia, many tabloids and news pieces claimed that Alia injured herself on the sets of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Alia made sure that these rumours are shunned and posted a story on Instagram in the same attempt.

With the help of a new update on Insta, Alia informed her fans that she did not hurt herself on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi but was in pain due to a prolonged back injury that has acted up again recently.

“To all those articles out there saying that I have hurt myself on the sets of my film.. they are NOT true.. This is an old injury that has been acting up for a while and just gave way one day at HOME.. No accident or nothing.. pls pls do clarify next time before printing long long articles on what happened to me.. Having said that thanks to few days of complete rest and being horizontal I’m back in action and am resuming shoot from today! Thank you for all the get well soon messages as i have got well very very soon,” she wrote in her note.

Talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film is adapted from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The story revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and ancestress. The film will hit the theatres on September 11, 2020.

Apart from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Alia also has Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s Takht and has a pivotal role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

