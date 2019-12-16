Brahmastra: Videos From Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Dance Sequence Gets LEAKED!

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles has been one of the most anticipated films of the recent times. And now, as the film’s release date keeps getting pushed, fans recently found access to some leaked clips to a song from the film.

In one of the videos, Alia and Ranbir are seen dancing alone on a street. We also hear the lines, “Kothe pe aja gori, solaah singar karke. Honthon pe jhootha gussa, aankhon me pyar bhar ke. Saste na chorenge.” In another video, Alia and Ranbir, along with a group of background dancers, can be seen grooving to the what seems to be a song from the film. The sound is faint and not much can be made out of it from the video. Ranbir and Alia are both clad in casual t-shirt and jeans combo with a jacket thrown over it.

Check the videos below:

Meanwhile, Ayan had taken to his social media account to express his love for the film, which is being touted as his dream project. Captioning the image, Ayan wrote, “Beginnings.

Tel Aviv, Israel… Beginning of 2018, and the beginning of many things… We were in Tel Aviv to prepare for our first shooting schedule with a very special member of our team and it marked the beginning of Ranbir and Alia working together for the movie and getting to know each other…

Brahmāstra has come with a lot of travel, to find creative collaborations everywhere in the world… something I hope will add greatly to the film eventually #brahmastra.”

Featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in lead roles, Brahmastra is slated for a summer release.

