JamiaProtests: From Akshay Kumar To Taapsee Pannu – Celebs React To CAA

Yesterday, an unfortunate incident took place yesterday evening, when Police officials attacked the Citizen Amendment Act protestors at the Jamia Millia Islami university. Soon citizens all across the country condemned the act and hashtags such as #JamiaProtests #CABProtests, etc have been trending on Twitter.

Now, celebs including Akshay Kumar, Konkona Sensharma, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha amongst others have put forth their opinions. Check out the celeb reaction below:

Konkona Sensharma: We are with the students! Shame on you @DelhiPolice

We are with the students! Shame on you @DelhiPolice — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) December 15, 2019

Akshay Kumar: Regarding the ‘like’ on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as In no way do I support such acts.

Regarding the ‘like’ on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as In no way do I support such acts. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 16, 2019

Taapsee Pannu: Wonder if this is a start or the end. Whatever it is, this is surely writing new rules of the land and those who don’t fit in can very well see the consequences. This video breaks heart n hopes all together. Irreversible damage,and I’m not talking about just the life n property

Wonder if this is a start or the end. Whatever it is, this is surely writing new rules of the land and those who don’t fit in can very well see the consequences.

This video breaks heart n hopes all together. Irreversible damage,and I’m not talking about just the life n property https://t.co/QGaZYpDCR6 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 16, 2019

Anubhav Sinha: When you fight for the constitution you don’t defy it yourself. Remember this. All of you.

When you fight for the constitution you don’t defy it yourself. Remember this. All of you. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) December 16, 2019

FUCK YOU EVERYONE WHO DOES NOT HAVE AN OPINION!!!! FUCK YOU!!! FUCK YOU AGAIN!!!! YOU ARE NO ICONS!!! YOU ARE BUSINESSMEN!!!! FUCK YOU!!!

FUCK YOU EVERYONE WHO DOES NOT HAVE AN OPINION!!!! FUCK YOU!!! FUCK YOU AGAIN!!!! YOU ARE NO ICONS!!! YOU ARE BUSINESSMEN!!!! FUCK YOU!!! — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) December 15, 2019

Ranvir Shorey: So true. Also, You have the right to protest peacefully. They have a duty to protect…the peace.

So true. Also, You have the right to protest peacefully. They have a duty to protect…the peace. https://t.co/3MhwtD3gQ6 — रanviर_ डhoरeय_ (Ranvir Shorey) (@RanvirShorey) December 16, 2019

Kubbra Sait: Its CAB sir. Also it’s affecting all of us. Our voices and no, we don’t want your tweet. Like you don’t give a damn about ours. You need to stop this atrocity NOW. India is dying right now, and so is the spirit of this country.

Its CAB sir.

Also it’s affecting all of us. Our voices and no, we don’t want your tweet. Like you don’t give a damn about ours. You need to stop this atrocity NOW.

India is dying right now, and so is the spirit of this country. https://t.co/C32XrUt5h5 — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) December 16, 2019

Lisa Ray: For all those who feel the violent response of the Delhi police to students is justified as they were ‘destroying public property’ I say, we must immediately arrest all men urinating against public walls in India who cause far more destruction on a daily basis. Shall we begin?

For all those who feel the violent response of the Delhi police to students is justified as they were ‘destroying public property’ I say, we must immediately arrest all men urinating against public walls in India who cause far more destruction on a daily basis. Shall we begin? — Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) December 16, 2019

Dia Mirza: What is happening in our country should make us all hang our heads in shame. Shame. Now is the time to come together and act as one nation, one people, one country. NOW.

What is happening in our country should make us all hang our heads in shame. Shame. Now is the time to come together and act as one nation, one people, one country. NOW. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 16, 2019

Rajkummar Rao: I strongly condemn the violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students. In a democracy the citizens have the right to peacefully protest.I also condemn any kind of act of destruction of the public properties. Violence is not the solution for anything!

I strongly condemn the violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students. In a democracy the citizens have the right to peacefully protest.I also condemn any kind of act of destruction of the public properties. Violence is not the solution for anything! — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 16, 2019

Sayani Gupta: On behalf of the students of Jamia & AMU request at least one of you to tweet or message Mr.Modi condemning this act of police brutality and violence against students. The time has come to speak up guys. Yes? No? May be? @RanveerOfficial @karanjohar @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao

Richa Chadha: This is heartbreaking… In which civilized country is this normal ? Why such excessive force ? Who tear gases students studying inside a library? Nothing justifies this.

This is heartbreaking… In which civilized country is this normal ? Why such excessive force ? Who tear gases students studying inside a library? Nothing justifies this. https://t.co/fK2kX17Qqg — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) December 16, 2019

Anurag Kashyap: This has gone too far.. can’t stay silent any longer . This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet ..

This has gone too far.. can’t stay silent any longer . This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 16, 2019

मुझे लगता है कोई इन लोगों को सारी universities की list दे दो। एक बार में ही सबको ख़त्म कर पाएँगे।

कोई तो शर्म करो। ओह, भूल गया था आप में से पढ़ाई लिखाई से तो किसी का सम्बंध ही नहीं है। https://t.co/2RVth64cpe — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) December 16, 2019

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!