Since today morning, various celebs starting from Anurag Kashyap, Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha amongst others took to their social media handles to put forth their opinions against CAA (Citizen Amendment Act). Amongst these, it was actor Akshay Kumar who grabbed headlines after he allegedly liked a tweet against Jamia protestors!

It all happened when fans noticed Akshay Kumar liking a tweet that read, “Badhaii Ho.. Jamia me azaadi mili hai.” Soon after, social media users expressed their rage with the hashtag #BoycottCanadianKumar trending all over Twitter. The actor, however, cleared his stance tweeting that he liked the tweet by mistake, and unliked it within seconds. Moreover, Akshay cleared that he will never support such an act.

#ISupportAkshay: Akshay Kumar Fans Come To Rescue Post Jamia Tweet Row!
Now, the fans of Good Newwz actor have come to his rescue as they have started trending #ISupportAkshay. More than 60.5K tweets have been registered under the supporting hashtags as against 11.9K tweets against the actor.

Check out some of the fan tweets below:

Anuj: #ISupportAkshay because this guy has a heart of gold, aisa kuch kar hi nahi sakta

Birendra: No need clarification sir, Proud of you, Proud to be your admirer.

Hardy: If Akshay Kumar has millions fans, I am one of them. If Akshay has 10 fans, I am also one of them. If Akshay has 1 fan, that is me. If Akshay has no fans, it means I am no longer on earth. If the world is against Akshay Kumar I am against the world….!!

Saru: Hey haters, just take out ur 30 seconds and watch wht he is saying about his DONATIONS. He is literally so down to earth, he could have easily made a show off for his donations. But look at his simplicity. How can u hate someone like him. We love u sir

