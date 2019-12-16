ISupportAkshay: Akshay Kumar Fans Come To Rescue Post Jamia Tweet Row!

Since today morning, various celebs starting from Anurag Kashyap, Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha amongst others took to their social media handles to put forth their opinions against CAA (Citizen Amendment Act). Amongst these, it was actor Akshay Kumar who grabbed headlines after he allegedly liked a tweet against Jamia protestors!

It all happened when fans noticed Akshay Kumar liking a tweet that read, “Badhaii Ho.. Jamia me azaadi mili hai.” Soon after, social media users expressed their rage with the hashtag #BoycottCanadianKumar trending all over Twitter. The actor, however, cleared his stance tweeting that he liked the tweet by mistake, and unliked it within seconds. Moreover, Akshay cleared that he will never support such an act.

Now, the fans of Good Newwz actor have come to his rescue as they have started trending #ISupportAkshay. More than 60.5K tweets have been registered under the supporting hashtags as against 11.9K tweets against the actor.

Check out some of the fan tweets below:

Anuj: #ISupportAkshay because this guy has a heart of gold, aisa kuch kar hi nahi sakta

#ISupportAkshay because this guy has a heart of gold, aisa kuch kar hi nahi sakta🙏🕉️🙏 — अनुज बाजपेई (@Real_Anuj) December 16, 2019

Birendra: No need clarification sir, Proud of you, Proud to be your admirer.

No need clarification sir,

No need clarification sir,

Proud of you, Proud to be your admirer. #ISupportAkshay pic.twitter.com/zvVKf5bNnj — वीर Aᴋᴋɪ (@me_birendra_) December 16, 2019

Hardy: If Akshay Kumar has millions fans, I am one of them. If Akshay has 10 fans, I am also one of them. If Akshay has 1 fan, that is me. If Akshay has no fans, it means I am no longer on earth. If the world is against Akshay Kumar I am against the world….!!

If Akshay Kumar has millions fans, I am one of them.

If Akshay has 10 fans, I am also one of them.

If Akshay has 1 fan, that is me.

If Akshay has no fans, it means I am no longer on earth.

If the world is against Akshay Kumar I am against the world….!!#ISupportAkshay pic.twitter.com/iaCf2FQWn4 — ʰᵃʳᵈʸ📴 (@hardykhiladi) December 16, 2019

Saru: Hey haters, just take out ur 30 seconds and watch wht he is saying about his DONATIONS. He is literally so down to earth, he could have easily made a show off for his donations. But look at his simplicity. How can u hate someone like him. We love u sir

Hey haters , just take out ur 30 swconds and watch wht he is saying about his DONATIONS. He is literally so down to earth, he could have easily made a show off for his donations. But look at his simplicity. How can u hate someone like him. We love u sir #ISupportAkshay pic.twitter.com/3RPhdYnHIz — 🌸 𝐒𝐚𝐚𝐑𝐮𝐮 🌸 (@Khiladi_ki_saru) December 16, 2019

English is a skill , everyone can't have this especially Rikshawala , when you can't understand the scenerio , but have a bigotry mind , you will only spread hate. @arppaul #ISupportAkshay pic.twitter.com/dVDQ9gSRcp — Ujjwal Pandey (@Ujjwal_Pandey98) December 16, 2019

No matter how situation Is!! But always with you @akshaykumar sir! Lots of love to you!! #ISupportAkshay — ✨Only Akki Matters✨✨ (@KGOYAL507) December 16, 2019

