Deepika Padukone & Hrithik Roshan’s VIRAL Selfie Makes Fans Crave For A Movie Featuring Them Together

Deepika Padukone and Hritik Roshan are winning the internet today and it is not because of a film they are doing together. The actor gathered for celebrity manager Rohini Iyer’s party and got clicked together. The picture went viral in no time and the online users have not stopped gushing about the two.

Time and again, rumor mill had it that Deepika and Hrithik would be seen together in a film and once this picture went viral, people made sure they let Deepika and Hritik know that they want to see the two on the big screen. Users went on to write, “Somebody please cast Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone in a movie together, please.” while another user wrote, “Wow… I’m loving these party pics..🔥🔥🔥 At least we are getting to see HR and DP together here..😍😍They really have chemistry.. And someone should cast them in a film..”







Earlier, Deepika had even appreciated Hrithik for his film War. She took to Twitter and wrote, “@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!🤤…Just Saying…”

Apart from this party, Deepika Padukone was also spotted at the U2 concert with hubby Ranveer Singh. Ranveer Singh also took to his Instagram stories to share his excitement for the U2 concert. He can be seen grooving to the band’s chartbuster song ‘Vertigo‘.

Workwise, Deepika will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The film is based on the story of Laxmi Agarwal who was an acid attack survivor. Vikrant Massey will be seen playing her love interest in the film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!