Arjun Kapoor On Social Media Trolls: “People Don’t Even Spare Virat Kohli Or Narendra Modi…”

One problem that actors of today’s age face is the constant pressure from the faceless trolls and online bullies. And one actor who has borne the brunt of this trend is Panipat actor Arjun Kapoor. While a lot of actors have confessed to being affected by these trolls, Arjun Kapoor says he does not believe in losing sleep over such things.

Opening up about how trolls do not affect the business of a film, Arjun Kapoor has been quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “People don’t spare even Virat Kohli [Indian cricket team captain], our honourable Prime Minister [Narendra Modi], or for that matter, anyone else. Everyone is now a source of humour for people. I guess that’s just the way the world has become. I feel now people find happiness by putting others down. They feel better about their lives instead of doing better with their lives.”

He further went on to say, “Social media is, anyway, not real. In the past one year itself, we have seen that if a film got a large amount of [positive] chatter on social media, it didn’t contribute to its box office results. Likewise, the amount of negative chatter some films got, didn’t affect their prospects. I strongly believe that social media has a very segregated amount of people. They aren’t true cine-goers per se. I don’t think film-going audiences participate in a large number on social media. They are very different kind of people. By now, we are all part of social media. And we know that we can’t take it so seriously that we lose sleep over it.”

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor recently saw a release in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period war drama, Panipat alongside Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. The film that released on the 6th December failed to impress the audiences and critics and was highly trolled by netizens.

