Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: Teaser Of  ‘Buttabomma’ From Allu Arjun & Pooja Hegde Starrer To Release On THIS Date

The shooting of Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun’s upcoming release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is yet to be wrapped. But the promotions of the film are in full swing. Post garnering overwhelming response for the first three tracks Samajavargamana, Ramulo Ramula, and OMG Daddy, the makers are ready with the fourth track from the film.

The song that we are talking about has been titled Buttabomma, which will be a romantic track featuring the film’s lead actor Allu Arjun and the stunning Pooja Hegde.

The makers took to their Twitter account to announce that the teaser of the song will be unveiled on 18th December.

Talking about the song’s poster, one gets to see Allu Arjun in a yellow T-shirt teamed with blue jeans, looking towards his lady love, Pooja. Talking about pooja, the actress looks adorable as she dons a simple look with bindi and earrings. She too can be seen flashing her smile.

Buttabomma is been composed of Tollywood music sensation S.Thaman.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is one of the biggest and awaited releases in Tollywood among the Telugu audience. The Allu Arjun starrer also has Bollywood actress Tabu, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Sushanath, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj among others.

The action drama is been helmed by filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is a Sankranthi release which will hit big screens on 12th January 2020.

