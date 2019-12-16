Sooryavanshi: Neena Gupta EXITS Akshay Kumar Starrer & The Reason Will Leave You Surprised!

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi has been in the headlines for more than one reasons and has become one of the most anticipated films of the next year. The latest update is that Neena Gupta who was roped in to play Akshay’s mother in the film had to exit the film and below is all you need to know about the same.

It was earlier this year that we saw actress Neena Gupta expressing her excitement on working with Rohit Shetty on his next starring Akshay and Katrina Kaif titled Sooryavanshi. Now if the reports in Bollywood Hungama are to be believed, the actress has walked out of the film after a mutual discussion.

The report says that the actress shot for a few days but it was later that director Shetty realised that the part does not fit in the future narrative of the story. Following the same she was informed that they have decided to say goodbye to her character from the film.

Neena respected the director’s decision and decided to back out as the plot primarily revolves around Akshay and Katrina. Neena even told Rohit to compensate this with a part in his next film.

The actress will be seen in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and is also been speculated to be a part of few.

Talking about Sooryavanshi, the film is the next instalment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after Singham and Simmba. The film is slated for a release on March 27, 2020.

