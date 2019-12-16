Pop Star Madonna Confirms Her Relationship With Backup Dancer Ahlamalik Williams? 

Singer Madonna, 61, was seen cosying up to dancer Ahlamalik Williams, 26, here.

She’s been spotted hanging out with her backup dancer, Ahlamalik, during her down-time over the past few months.

Madonna appeared to confirm their relationship on Friday when they got quite close during an outing in Miami, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Joining the 61-year-old was her daughter, Lourdes Leon Ciccone, 23, and her mystery man of around a similar age.

Madonna dressed casually in a black T-shirt and track pants when she was seen on the balcony of her luxury hotel.

Her blonde hair was styled out into natural waves and she appeared to be wearing very little to no make-up.

At one point Ahlamalik was seen standing right behind her with his hand on her hips.

According to sources at the scene, the 61-year-old gave her dancer a kiss before he massaged her shoulders.

The singer’s other daughters, Mercy James, 13, and twins Stelle and Estere, 7, were also present and seen with a nanny.

The pop star was in the headlines for her alleged relationship and now this confirmation just comes in as good news for the fans. We are waiting for things to get official though.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!