Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan To Have A Second Child? The Actress Opens Up

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are doting parents to their son, Taimur Ali Khan. The couple welcomed their Tim in their lives 3 years ago and since then, happiness is only overflowing in the couple’s life.

While the two look very happy and content with their son Taimur, recently, there have been reports that Saifeena is planning for a second child. So are the reports true? Well, let’s find out.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about the reports of the second child. Bebo cleared the rumours and denied the news. She stated, “There is no good news related to a second child in my life. Both Saif and I are happy with our kid Taimur Ali Khan. As of now, we don’t have any plans for a second child. We both are very busy with our work and are trying to balance our professional and personal lives.”

Well, this puts a full-stop to all the news about the second child.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 27, 2019.

She will also be seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium which also stars Irfan. The actress will also be a part of Karan Johar’s period drama titled Takht. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

