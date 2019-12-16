Ranveer Singh Was Not Willing To Play Alauddin Khilji In Padmaavat & The Reason Is Connected To Deepika Padukone

As Alaudin Khilji in Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh gave one of his best performances. The actor received a lot of praises and also won several awards for his acting in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

However, the Gunday actor revealed that initially, he wasn’t willing to play the emperor. The reason that he shared behind the same is quite interesting too. However, after SLB convinced the actor, he agreed to do the role.

Recently, on CNN News 18’s actors’ round-table, Ranveer Singh revealed, “I found the character so loathsome, so despicable and so dark, so messed up. It was out of sheer fright and fear that I told Sanjay sir that this might take me into sort of a hole that I may not come out of. I can see myself going a bit barmy on this guy and I don’t know if I was at that stage in my life. I was very happy. DP (wife and actor Deepika Padukone) and I were gonna get married. It was all roses. Touchwood, Joolelaal.”

Singh also shared how Bhansali convinced him to play Khilji. He stated, “I remember that one moment on his balcony eating macchi curry. We were just going back and forth. I was apprehensive and he got frustrated. He could not have said another word to convince me. He just got frustrated, he put his chawal back in his plate like this (slams hands on table aggressively). ‘My boy don’t you want to play a character who’s got 75 kilo ba**s?’ I was like you know what? I mean I’m on.”

Padmaavat also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles.

