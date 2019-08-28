Angrezi Medium: Radhika Madan Signed The Film Despite Small Role For THIS Reason

Radhika Madan is one actress who made a flawless plunge from the television industry to the big screen. Right from her debut in Patakhaa in 2018 to Vasan Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

However, it is Radhika’s next project, Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium that has grabbed all eyeballs for the actress. Radhika will be seen sharing screen space alongside seasoned actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Irrfan Khan.

While Kareena has proved her mantle as an actor often, Irrfan Khan falls in a different league of actors altogether. Right from his performances in films like Maqbool to Karwaan the actor has made us fall in love with him each time.

And that is exactly what happened to Radhika as well. In a recent interview with Mid-Day Radhika spoke about her experience of working with Irrfan and she said, “It was the easiest project for me because acting is all about reacting to someone’s performance. Irrfan sir was magic on set and made the process effortless. I got to learn so much merely by observing him.”

The actress who is only 2 films old feels that she is lucky to be sharing screen space with such celebrated actors so early on in her career. Speaking about the same, Madan said, “I lucked out in the movies. I am a terrible planner, so I am leaving my career to the universe. I want to pick projects that make me jump on my bed with excitement.”

While the actress says working in the same frame as Kareena Kapoor Khan is a dream come true for her, Kareena had said the same about working with Irrfan.

In an earlier interview, Bebo was quoted by PTI saying, “It is a small part and I did not want to miss the opportunity to be working with Irrfan Khan. That box needed to be ticked in my career that I had the pleasure of working with him, whether it is two scenes or three or more. As an artiste one gets to learn so much when you are part of a good film.”

For those living under the rock, Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the 2017 Hindi Medium and the film marks Irrfan Khan’s return to the big screen after a hiatus of one year.

