Inshallah: Did Salman Khan’s Tweet Made Sanjay Leela Bhansali Furious & Shelve The Film? Read On

Inshallah movie has been hitting the headlines recently for its journey from being one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies to getting shelved. The film which was supposed to bring Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan & Alia Bhatt together however it got itself in troubled waters soon.

It was recently revealed that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Salman Khan had date-related and creative issues which resulted in the film being delayed.

Now as per the recent reports of Pinkvilla, the film got shelved only because of a casual tweet of Salman Khan and if it was not about that tweet, SLB wouldn’t have taken the drastic step.

A trade source has been quoted as saying, “Salman and Sanjay Leela Bhansali had been in talks for various issues for quite some time. On Sunday afternoon, the last discussion was when Salman told Bhansali to complete Inshallah in 130 days and not 180 days as the filmmaker was asking for. Salman’s point was that the film could not be completed in so many days and yet release on Eid 2020 as post-production couldn’t be complete. The topic was being discussed for weeks and not just Sunday as Salman has other brand commitments, Bigg Boss 13, shows, rehearsals, promotions for Dabangg 3 etc. Baat chal rahi thi and Salman was convinced that Inshallah could not release on Eid. Post their last discussion, Salman tweeted on Sunday that the film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed ‘but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!!’ Now apparently, Salman tweeted this without asking Bhansali or even informing him.”

It has been reported that the next day, at 11 am, the filmmaker was supposed to meet Salman, to discuss the issue of postponing the release of Inshallah from Eid 2020 and how to take it forward. The source adds, “But after Salman’s tweet he cancelled his visit and stayed at home. SLB is a tip filmmaker in his own right and he perhaps felt Salman shouldn’t have taken such a big step on his own, without consulting him first. It was a private decision which should have remained so between the two. Some perceive SLB to be opinionated and temperamental when he’s actually very sensitive and emotional – especially about his work. He is a passionate, creative person who loves his movies like his children. Bhansali felt very hurt at Salman’s random tweet and that Salman posted on social media without asking him. After mulling it over for a few hours about what to do or not to do, he informed his team to put out a statement saying he has decided not to go ahead with Inshallah when Salman had tweeted saying movie has been postponed. Nor did SLB inform the star or his team of his new decision. The filmmaker asked his team to pull down the grand sets that had been constructed at Mehboob Studios for a song shoot this week, to be pulled down immediately. It was a typically whimsical gesture by Salman when he tweeted. He didn’t realise the magnitude of his actions then. Later after the filmmaker put out a statement saying he wasn’t going ahead with Inshallah, the damage had been done. Salman too gracefully bowed out of the project.”

The source also admitted that there were other creative issues too, regarding scripts, dates and remuneration which made SLB not to go ahead with Inshallah with Salman but the tweet was one of the main reasons. “Bhansali may still go ahead with Inshallah with a top star as his dates are locked with other actors and pre-production complete. Money has been invested so chances are film will be complete – but without Salman. That one tweet of his cost him Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah!”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for Dabangg 3 and will be seen in the fresh season of Bigg Boss too. After this, he’ll be seen in Kick 2 and probably No Entry 2 as well.

