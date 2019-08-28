Alia Bhatt’s Prada In Trouble! Pakistani Actress Mehwish Hayat Takes A Dig At Bollywood For ‘Stealing Songs’

The music video of the new pop hit “Prada”, starring Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt, is currently making waves, but the song’s creators, The Doorbeen, face charges of plagiarism by the Pakistani media.

According to “tribune.com.pk”, the melody of “Prada” is the same as that of a song nineties song, “Goray rung ka zamana”, by the Pakistani band, Vital Signs.

The lyrics for “Goray rung ka zamana” were written by Shoaib Mansoor and the song was released as part of the album, “Vital Signs Volume 1”. Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has criticised Bollywood and Alia Bhatt for its alleged ‘hypocrisy’ and accused it of stealing Pakistani songs. Her comment came for Alia Bhatt’s recent music video debut with the Punjabi song Prada that has some similarities with Pakistani song Gore Rang Ka Zamana from ‘Vital Signs’ album. She took to her Twitter and posted about the same.

I find this strange. On the one hand Bollywood vilifies Pakistan at every opportunity they get. On the other, they continue to steal our songs without so much as an acknowledgment. “Copyright violation” and “royalty payments” obviously mean nothing.https://t.co/2x48WIGjf3 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) August 24, 2019

The song “Prada” was released on August 12 and became a blockbuster in no time, garnering over 21 million views on YouTube. Its composers are the two-member band, The Doorbeen, who earlier shot to fame with their number, “Lamberghini”.

Comaparing “Prada” to “Goray rung ka zamana”, a social media user wrote on the comments section of the music video: “Major rip off from the Org… Without even giving credits having no shame at all.”

Another wrote: “Copy of ‘Goray rang ka zamana’ of Vital signs.”

An user asked for credits: “Thanks for copying vital signs. At the very least you could have given credit!”

