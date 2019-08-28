Saaho Box Office Advance Booking (Wednesday): BLOCKBUSTER Opening Is Written All Over It

Saaho Box Office Advance Booking (Wednesday): The advance booking for Saaho has started in full force today as the theatres which were not open for booking on Tuesday have finally started selling tickets to the audience.

Here’s how the advance booking response for the film looks like as of now:

Mumbai

More shows have opened for booking in Mumbai but sadly the booking rate has not improved as of now. There were around 10% Hindi 2D shows going houseful or filling fast yesterday but the ratio has dropped today. Telugu 2D is a little better but Tamil 2D and Telugu IMAX is still looking for good response.

Delhi

Delhi is doing better than Mumbai and also a little better than yesterday. Around 10% of Hindi 2D shows are housefull or filling fast at this moment. Hindi IMAX and Telugu 2D is getting a better response on limited release. Tamil & Malayalam shows are yet to receive a response from the audience.

Bengaluru

Saaho is roaring in Bengaluru in Telugu version. More than 60% shows are running houseful or are filling fast. Hindi and Tamil have received a lukewarm response so far.

Hyderabad

Telugu 2D shows are running riot in Hyderabad as only 10% or fewer shows look available and the rest of the 90% are either housefull or filling fast. Hindi 2D shows are also receiving an excellent response and very soon all of them will be filled.

Chennai

Like all the parts of South India, even Chennai is showing solid trends for Saaho Advance Booking. 60% plus shows are already housefull or filling fast in Telugu 2D. Telugu IMAX is running housefull totally. Tamil shows have also shown big improvement as around 30% shows are going housefull or filling fast today compared to 10-15% yesterday. Hindi shows have also shown improvement with 3/12 shows on the verge of being housefull.

Kolkata & Ahmedabad

Kolkata & Ahmedabad haven’t received a good response yet but they have time till yesterday to show some gains.

