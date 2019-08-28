Salman Khan-Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah Clash Becomes A Nightmare For Alia Bhatt?

After leaving us all excited with the announcement of Inshallah, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have parted ways now. The film which also starred Alia Bhatt, was supposed to go on floors in September but unfortunately it has been shelved now. This news has broken several hearts as it would have been a treat to watch this trio coming together.

Both Salman and Alia were quite excited to do this film and come together for the first time. But it looks like a dream now.

Though Salman has a lot of films in his kitty so this won’t have a much difference in his career, but it seems Alia is the one who has suffered a major loss. According to The Times of India, Alia was very excited to start shooting for the film and hence she had reserved all her dates for this Bhansali film. Sources reveal that due to this, she lost out on a project which was offered with Aamir Khan because of Inshallah.

Well, this is heartbreaking!

According to the new reports, it is being said that Sanjay will make this film happen with Alia. He has invested a year on Inshallah and he will not let this go. Even Alia is keen on working with Bhansali, so she is willing to cooperate with him.

Post Salman’s exit, rumours were rife that Shah Rukh Khan might take the charge, but nothing is concrete as of now. We can’t really wait for the official announcement now.

