Saaho Box Office: Has Everything Working For It To Dethrone Avengers: Endgame’s 53 Crores Opening In India!

There is no doubt that Indian Cinema is making its own place in the world, delivering some of the best content and stories the world has ever seen. The year, 2019 has been a big year for Indian cinema and it isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The world is gearing up for ‘Saaho‘, an action-packed thriller starring Baahubali star Prabhas making his comeback and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is touted to be the biggest action movie in the history of Indian cinema.

Ever since the trailer has been announced, the movie has garnered all the headlines, more than ever for a variety of reasons from its high budget to being shot in multiple languages and creating a whole new world for certain parts. The movie is surely set to be the biggest opening of 2019.

Several trade experts are touting Saaho to garner the highest opening day collections in 2019. Given the fact that Prabhas will be seen on the big screen after a gap of more than 2 years, fans are really excited to watch the movie. Also, post-Baahubali, Prabhas has gained a tremendous following across all parts of the country and not only in south. Also, the promotional strategies have helped Saaho to create awareness about its release, even in remote mass centres.

In the process of clocking the biggest day of 2019, the movie has already got a tick mark in its first box, as it is releasing in more than 6000 screens. The reports of advance booking too, are terrific so far. For Telugu version around 1500 screens have been allocated, while around 550 screens in Tamil Nadu.

The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

As of now, Avengers: Endgame stands as the biggest opener of 2019 with an opening of approx 53 crores in India. But looking at the nationwide hype, Saaho is all set to dethrone the Hollywood flick.

‘Saaho’ is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.

