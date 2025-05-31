Housefull 5 is now less than a week away from its theatrical release. The advance booking has commenced in limited showcasing, and the response is sure to be earth-shattering. But will Akshay Kumar and team finally unlock the 1000 crore milestone and create history for the franchise? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

What is the Housefull 5 budget?

The stakes are high because Tarun Mansukhani’s upcoming comedy thriller is reportedly mounted on a budget of 375 crores. As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film gains the hit verdict once it earns double its investment. This means that Housefull 5 must earn 750 crores at the Indian box office.

The highest that a film in the Housefull franchise has earned is 206 crores, accumulated by Housefull 4 in 2019. This means a 264% jump in box office collections is required to achieve the massive milestone. It is also to be noted that all the previous films have been successful as they managed to recover 100% of their budget. It is now to be seen whether Akshay Kumar and his team manage to live upto the expectations.

Check out the Housefull franchise at the box office (India net collections) below:

Housefull (2010): 74.4 crores

Housefull 2 (2012): 114 crores

Housefull 3 (2016): 107.7 crores

Housefull 4 (2019): 206 crores

Total: 502.01 crores

Will Housefull 5 unlock the 1000 crore milestone?

Sajid Nadiadwala was way ahead of times when he created his comedy universe. Today, YRF’s spy universe and Maddock Films‘ horror-comedy universe, among others, have accumulated 1000 crores at the Indian box office.

Housefull 5 must earn at least 497.90 crores to push the franchise into the 1000 crore club. The pre-release promos have lived upto the expectations, successfully improving the hype. Hopefully, the storyline will not disappoint!

More about Housefull 5

This is the first film in the franchise directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The first two installments were helmed by Sajid Khan, while the third film was jointly directed by Sajid-Farhad. Farhad Samji took over the fourth part and delivered the highest-grossing film in the series.

Housefull 5 will be released on June 6, 2025. It also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

