Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf surpassed all odds to welcome a fantastic opening. High hopes are shouldered on

sci-fi romantic comedy. Producers Maddock Films may welcome another flop in 2025 after only 119 days. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis!

What is Bhool Chuk Maaf’s budget?

Bhool Chuk Maaf is reportedly made on a mid-budget of 50 crores. Maddock Films had previously created Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer at an estimated cost of 60 crores. It went on to become a super-duper hit with lifetime collections of 627.50 crores.

Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi’s film earned 7.20 crores on its opening day. It has recovered 14% of the estimated budget on day 1. The word-of-mouth is mixed, but if Karan Sharma’s directorial holds the fort in its first week, it could very well become a success at the Indian box office.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Summary

Budget: 50 crores

Box Office Collection: 7.20 crores (1 day)

Budget Recovery: 14%

Maddock Films to suffer another loss in 2025?

In 2024, Maddock Films delivered a hat-trick of success with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Stree 2, and Munjya. This year hasn’t been very fruitful so far, as Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force failed to recover 100% of its budget. It was released in theatres on January 24, 2025. Now only in 119 days, Bhool Chuk Maaf has arrived in theatres and there’s huge risk involved because of the mixed early reviews.

If Bhool Chuk Maaf turns out to be a flop, it would be the second disappointment for the production house in 2025. Fingers crossed!

