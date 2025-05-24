Bhool Chuk Maaf has knocked it out of the park on its opening day. Maddock Films has done it again! They seem to have mastered the art of attracting audiences to theatres even after a low pre-release buzz. Rajkummar Rao has scored the 2nd highest-opening of his lifetime. Scroll below for day 1 box office collections!

How much did Bhool Chuk Maaf earn on day 1 in India?

Karan Sharma’s directorial was competing with Raid 2, Kesari Chapter 2, Kapkapiii, and Kesari Veer. Despite the congested ticket windows, it managed to attract massive audiences with special offers on online booking platforms like BookMyShow. As per the official figures, Bhool Chuk Maaf earned 7.20 crores on day 1.

Trade analysts were worried that Bhool Chuk Maaf may not even cross the 5 crore mark on its opening day. But clearly, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer has surpassed expectations and how!

Bhool Chuk Maaf is Rajkummar Rao’s #2 opener in history

The sci-fi romantic comedy was expected to beat Kai Po Che and Judgementall Hai Kya. But Bhool Chuk Maaf is now Rajkummar Rao’s second-highest opener of all time as it has also left behind Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Stree.

Take a look at Rajkummar Rao’s top 5 opening days below:

Stree 2 – 64.80 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 7.20 crores Mr & Mrs Mahi – 6.85 crores Stree – 6.83 crores Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video – 5.71 crores

Clocks 7th highest opening in Bollywood in 2025

Bhool Chuk Maaf remained behind biggies like Chhaava, Sikandar and Sky Force. However, it surpassed many other films like The Diplomat and Deva, among others, to score the 7th highest opening in Bollywood in 2025.

Take a look at the top 10 opening days of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chhaava: 33.10 crores Sikandar: 30.06 crores Raid 2: 19.71 crores Sky Force: 15.30 crores Jaat: 9.62 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 7.84 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 7.20 crores Deva: 5.78 crores Sanam Teri Kasam re-release: 4.50 crores The Diplomat: 4.03 crores

