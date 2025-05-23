Thudarum, starring Mohanlal, has already emerged as one of the biggest successes in the history of Mollywood. Even after breaking multiple records, it continues to add moolah. Yesterday, it wrapped up the four-week run at the worldwide box office, and it moved a step closer to overtaking Manjummel Boys’ lifetime collection. However, a new Malayalam release might ruin the possibility of surpassing Manjummel Boys. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 28!

Thudarum crosses 230 crores globally in 28 days

In the fourth week, the Mollywood crime thriller earned 9.77 crores in India. Compared to the third week’s 20.80 crores, it’s a drop of 53.02%. It is a good hold as the film has already been watched by a significant section of the audience among the Malayalam moviegoers. Though the day-to-day collection has dropped below the 1 crore mark, there’s still some fuel left in the tank.

Overall, Thudarum earned 117.32 crore net at the Indian box office in 28 days, according to Sacnilk. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 138.43 crore gross. In the overseas market, the film has earned 92.90 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office total stands at 231.33 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 117.32 crores

India gross – 138.43 crores

Overseas gross – 92.90 crores

Worldwide gross – 231.33 crores

Needs less than 11 crores to beat Manjummel Boys

With 231.33 crore gross already in the kitty, Thudarum is just a few crores away from Manjummel Boys. Manjummel Boys is currently the 2nd highest-grossing Malayalam film globally with 241.56 crore gross. So, Mohanlal’s film needs just 10.24 crores to topple it. However, this target might stay out of reach due to Tovino Thomas’ latest release.

Will Narivetta impact the run of Thudarum?

For those who don’t know, Tovino Thomas’ Narivetta released in theatres today. In Kerala, it has secured 300+ screens out of around 780, thus standing as a major competitor in front of the Mohanlal starrer.

Since Narivetta has opened to mostly favorable reviews, it is expected to attract good footfall, eventually damaging Thudarum. So, on its path to surpass Manjummel Boys, Mohanlal’s biggie might suffer a disruption.

