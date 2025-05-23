After Maharaja’s roaring success, and Viduthalai 2’s not so great run at the box office last year, Vijay Sethupathi has arrived with his first offering of 2025 – Ace. The film has opened to mixed reviews at the box office and it would be interesting to see how it fares on the opening day.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Top 5 Openers Post-COVID

Ace has a very low target to enter the top 5 openers of Vijay Sethupathi post-COVID. The fifth spot on the list is occupied by Merry Christmas. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film starred Katrina Kaif as well and earned 2.45 crore on the opening day.

Ace Box Office Day 1 Occupancy

On the opening day, May 23, Friday, Ace has registered an occupancy of 10.5% for the morning shows. This is much lower than his last release Viduthalai Part 2, that registered a morning occupancy of 29.9% on its opening day!

Will Vijay Sethupathi Beat His Best?

Vijay Sethupathi’s best opening day collection post-COVID was registered by Viduthalai Part 2. The film opened at 7.5 crore at the box office, and his latest release needs to target this number to beat his best! However, this seems impossible, owing to the buzz of the film!

Check out Vijay Sethupathi’s top 5 openers in India post-COVID.

Viduthalai Part 2: 7.5 crore Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: 6.45 crore Maharaja: 4.7 crore Viduthalai Part 1: 3.85 crore Merry Christmas: 2.45 crore

About Ace

Helmed by P Aarumagakumar, the official synopsis of the film says, “Kannan seeks a new life in a foreign country but gets dragged into a shark circle. A daring heist turns their hope into a curse, forcing him to outsmart fate itself.”

